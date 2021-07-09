Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 infectivity rate up to 1.09

According to Dr Noor Hisham, most states are expected to record an Rt exceeding 1.0 while four states recorded Rt below one. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The expected infectivity rate (Rt) of Covid-19 based on daily cases for the whole country today is 1.09 with Putrajaya recording the highest Rt value at 1.28.

According to data shared by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a tweet last night, most states are expected to record Rt exceeding 1.0 while four states recorded Rt below one.

“States expected to record Rt above 1.0 are Perak (Rt 1.18), Kuala Lumpur (Rt 1.16), Selangor (Rt 1.14), Pahang (Rt 1.10), Kedah ( Rt 1.08), Sabah and Penang (Rt 1.07), Melaka (Rt 1.06), Terengganu (Rt 1.04) as well as Negri Sembilan (Rt 1.02).

“States expected to record Rt below one are Johor (Rt 0.96), Kelantan (Rt 0.90), Labuan and Sarawak, Rt 0.86,” he said.

The value of Rt refers to the level of infectivity of Covid-19 that is the number cases which can be infected by one positive case. — Bernama