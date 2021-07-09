Covid-19 sends record 959 patients into ICU nationwide for second day in a row

Health workers wearing PPE perform routine procedures on Covid-19 patients who have recovered and are not intubated in the ICU at Serdang Hospital. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Malaysia’s health system took another hit today as a record 959 Covid-19 patients were moved into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) — seven more than yesterday.

Ventilators were needed for 465 patients in ICU as well —20 more than yesterday — the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Malaysia recorded 9,180 new cases today, its most ever in a single day, surpassing the 9,020 from slightly more than about a month ago on May 29.

This is only the second time in the country’s history that new Covid-19 numbers have exceeded 9,000 cases in a 24-hour period.

Today’s figure also comes after 8,868 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday — at that time the country’s second highest number but now the third highest number in a day.

The MOH also reported 77 deaths today, making it for the first time less than 80 deaths since July 2.

Altogether Covid-19 has taken 5,980 lives so far.

MOH reported that 5,713 patients were released today making the total number of recovered Covid-19 patients to 731,193.