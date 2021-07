Armed Force and police personnel are pictured at the entrance of Mentari Court in Sunway, which has been placed under the enhanced movement control order July 1, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Malaysia today recorded its most ever new Covid-19 cases in a single day with 9,180 cases, surpassing the 9,020 from about a month ago on May 29.

This is only the second time in the country’s history that new Covid-19 numbers have exceeded 9,000 cases in a 24-hour period.

