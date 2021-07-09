Annuar to propose reopening KL with SOPs once 80pc of residents fully vaccinated

A view of the city skyline during the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has said he will propose that the capital city slowly reopen under strict standard operating procedures (SOP) when 80 per cent of residents have been vaccinated.

On Twitter, he said 1,302,525 people have received their first vaccination, approximately 73.4 per cent of the adult population in federal territory.

“As soon as 80 per cent (of the population) have undergone two doses, I will recommend that social and economic activities reopen with certain SOPs, when positive cases are concentrated at Categories Three and Four,” Annuar said.

As of yesterday, KL has the highest number of people who have undergone their first vaccination by state or territory, followed by Sarawak with 46.6 per cent, and Putrajaya Federal Territory with 45.9 per cent.

The state or territory with the least number of people who have undergone their first vaccination are Sabah at 10.1 per cent, followed by Kelantan with 12.9 per cent, and Kedah at 13.3 per cent.