Registration for Digital Skills for Tomorrow’s Jobs programme begins today

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Graduates and unemployed individuals can register for the Digital Skills for Tomorrow’s Jobs programme starting today.

The programme is the result of a partnership among Microsoft Malaysia, the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Junior Achievement (JA) Malaysia, a youth-serving non-governmental organisation, in support of the government’s MyDIGITAL and National Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) policy.

“The joint initiative aims to reach 25,000 Malaysians through online webinars on digital skills and data science, based on Microsoft’s industry and training resources,” they said in a joint statement.

A total of 400 participants will then be selected for an extensive digital skills course which includes mentorship and soft skills training to enhance their work readiness.

Participants will be able to select from five career tracks, including data analyst, data scientist, development operations, software developer and information technology support.

Interested participants can visit www.myfuturejobs.gov.my/upskilling-reskilling to register online.

For enquiries, send a WhatsApp message to 013-533 2468, call the hotline at 1300 22 8000 or email to [email protected] — Bernama