AG says Umno’s withdrawal of support outside Parliament has no legal impact on Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — There is no clear indication to prove Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has lost the confidence of the majority of MPs to date, Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun said in the wake of Umno’s immediate withdrawal of support earlier today.

Instead, Idrus said the decision on whether an individual commanded the confidence of the majority of MPs must be determined by the MPs themselves in accordance with Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

“In referring to the media statement issued by the Umno President dated July 7, the statement is a statement from a component party that formed the existing government appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as stipulated under Article 43(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution.

“In accordance with Article 43(2)(a), the determination of whether someone commanded the confidence of Members of Parliaments must be decided by Members of Parliaments themselves and not through a statement issued by a political party or leader.

“Therefore, in legal terms, the Prime Minister and the existing Cabinet of Ministers are to remain as it is to continue exercising its federal executive powers,” he said.

The Umno supreme council meeting last night concluded at 12.45am with an agreement for the party to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party was withdrawing support purportedly because the Muhyiddin administration had failed to meet seven conditions it set last year.