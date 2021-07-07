Umno Youth chief says party doesn’t want DPM’s post, not lobbying for it

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the Umno Supreme Council has decided that the party would not accept the post, let alone lobby for it. — File picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — There are no plans for Umno to lobby for the deputy prime minister’s post, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said.

In a Facebook post today, he said the Umno Supreme Council has decided that the party would not accept the post, let alone lobby for it.

“Don’t believe fake news about Umno lobbying for the deputy prime minister post.

“The Umno Supreme Council has decided not to accept the post and is far from lobbying for it.

“Moreover, instead of lobbying for the deputy prime minister post, it’s better to lobby for the prime minister post to offer more aid to the rakyat,” he said.

Asyraf was referring to rumours that surfaced last September indicating that Umno was working with Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to reject the Budget 2021.

However, in October, the Umno Supreme Council decided that all of the party’s MPs were to support the Budget 2021.

“No one can change the stand made at the Umno General Assembly and Supreme Council which agreed to not support Anwar as prime minister.

‘Even if the letter was genuine or if there was an audio conversation with Anwar, does it change the stand made by Umno which can only be determined at the Umno General Assembly?

“What’s for sure is that the Supreme Council meeting had in October decided that all Umno MPs support the Budget 2021,” he said.

He stressed that Umno did not belong to any individual and its stand was not determined by any individual.

“The people living in desperation need help, not the position of a deputy prime minister!” he added.