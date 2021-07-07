Perak could start to third phase of vaccinations next week, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad says Perak could begin the third phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme next week to vaccinate adults aged 18 years’ old and over. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 7 ― Perak could begin the third phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme next week to vaccinate adults aged 18 years’ old and over, said Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani said this was because the state received a total of 688,000 vaccines this month.

“We will take full advantage of the new vaccine supply.

“The target, among others, is to ensure that more Perak citizens aged 18 and above complete the second dose of vaccine,” he said during an online press conference.

In order to accomplish the target, Saarani said the state would employ several strategies from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

“To expedite the vaccination programme, the state will open two new vaccination centres (PPV) in Proton, Tanjung Malim and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kampar.

“We also proposing to open a mega drive-through PPV in Lost World Of Tambun here, with a maximum capacity of 89 or 94 per cent, which includes a vaccination rate of 5,000 to 7,700 individuals per day.

“We’re also planning to open three special PPVs in Kinta, Manjung and Larut, Matang and Selama districts, specially for industries,” said Saarani, adding the state will have a total of 101 PPVs, including private sector vaccination centres.

Saarani also said the authorities would conduct outreach programmes at the rural areas that lack telecommunications coverage in order to vaccinate residents there.

He also pointed out that the state was capable of vaccinating 24,000 to 30,000 individuals per day under the latest strategies if the vaccines were delivered as scheduled.

As of yesterday, Saarani said that a total of 1,235,218 individuals or 66.3 per cent of the state’s adult population have registered for the vaccination via MySejahtera app.

“So far 402,234 individuals have completed their first dose while a total of 239,147 individuals have both doses in the state,” he said.