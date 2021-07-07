Pahang Regent wants state govt to identify alternative sources of income besides mining and logging

Comptroller of the Royal Household for the Sultan of Pahang Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman said Tengku Hassanal also welcomed any parties interested in investing in Pahang, especially those with new ideas that are in line with good environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, July 7 — The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah wants the state government to step up efforts to identify other sources of revenue besides mining and logging.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for the Sultan of Pahang Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman said Tengku Hassanal also welcomed any parties interested in investing in Pahang, especially those with new ideas that are in line with good environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices.

Tengku Hassanal also wants the state government to review a green border initiative involving an area 1,087km in length and about 500m wide spanning 54,350 hectares in Pahang.

“The Regent said that a large part of this area must be gazetted as a permanent forest reserve while areas involving privately-owned land must be developed sustainably in line with the good ESG practices.

“The area must be converted into a conservation site for the full protection of wildlife, flora and fauna,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Khirrizal said Tengku Hassanal also condemned poaching activities in Pahang and instructed the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to be more assertive in carrying out enforcement.

The Regent also decreed that strategic areas for wildlife and fauna as well as Orang Asli settlements such as Taman Negara, Tasik Chini, Tasik Bera, water catchment areas, rivers and forests must be protected.

On efforts to rehabilitate Tasik Chini, Tengku Hassanal directed that restoration of the area be expedited by planting suitable trees, adding that discussions on the matter had also been held with the state government and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Tasik Chini Research Centre. — Bernama