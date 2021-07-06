Ramkarpal: Raub Musang King durian farmers released on police bail

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh who is representing the farmers said he had been present at the police station this morning and that they were released at 11am. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The 18 Musang King durian farmers who were detained by police in Raub, Pahang, yesterday have been released on police bail this morning.

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh who is representing the farmers said he had been present at the police station this morning and that they were released at 11am.

“I attended together with the legal team representing the said 18 farmers at the Balai Polis Raub today and am happy to announce that all of them were released by 11am.

“It is obvious that the original period of four days that was applied for the said remand was unnecessary as statements were taken from all of the said durian farmers in a short time and furthermore, they have always been cooperative with the authorities,” he said in a statement today.

Ramkarpal acting in his capacity as DAP’s national legal bureau chairman said the party will continue to help the farmers as well as assist with Tras assemblyman Chow Yu Hui who was detained under Section 186 of the Penal Code for allegedly obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his functions.

A parcel of land is at the centre of a legal dispute with the Pahang government and durian farmers who have been harvesting Musang King durians from the land for years.

The durian farmers filed a legal claim to a plot of land a company, supposedly a joint venture owned by the Pahang government and royal family, alleged to be theirs.

The farmers, which have organised themselves into a group called the Save Musang King Alliance (Samka), said they have harvested the popular Musang King durian on the land for decades.

In a statement issued last year, the group alleged they are now being driven into a situation akin to “modern slavery” because the firm has told them to pay “rent” of RM6,000 per acre for this year, and an additional levy of up to RM20,000 per acre based on the durians produced.

They had been previously accused of “illegally” occupying the durian orchards without licence.

The farmers in response said they had repeatedly applied for land titles and licences from the authorities through the proper channels but were rejected.

The case is now pending appeal against the decision of the High Court in Kuantan dismissing their bid for a judicial review against their eviction notice.

The farmers tried to visit the land yesterday on the grounds that they had a right to enter the land after obtaining a stay against their eviction from the Court of Appeal.

Despite the stay, the durian farmers were not allowed onto the land.