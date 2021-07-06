Finance Ministry subsidiary offers six-month moratorium to eligible companies in creative industry

The application for the moratorium is now open until July 31, 2021, and eligible applicants will be able to defer the repayment of their loan facilities beginning this month until December 2021. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd will provide a six-month loan moratorium to eligible applicants under the National People’s Well-being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

The government investment arm, which had been set up to spur Malaysia’s creative industry, said the moratorium will further support creative entrepreneurs in remaining resilient and ease the strain on their cash flow during this challenging period.

The application for the moratorium is now open until July 31, 2021, and eligible applicants will be able to defer the repayment of their loan facilities beginning this month until December 2021.

MyCreative said applications can be made by via email to [email protected]

“MyCreative will continuously support the government’s efforts to alleviate the financial burdens faced by the creative industry.

“As of today, MyCreative has extended assistance to 10,759 creative industry players and activists through the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) under the Finance Ministry and the Malaysian Creative Industry Stimulus Package (PRISMA) under the Communications and Multimedia Ministry,” said chairman Azmi Said.

He added that many other facilities are currently available under MyCreative, including grants, soft loans and training programmes through the Penjana and Prisma programmes.

“We at MyCreative are optimistic that applications from members of the creative industry will continue to be well received.

“Further information on the initiatives offered and the application process can be found on the MyCreative website, http://www.mycreative.com.my/penjana,” he said.

MyCreative is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Minister of Finance (Incorporated). — Bernama