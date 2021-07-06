EPF branches in Selangor, Pahang EMCO areas to reopen, with limited services

EPF said the selected services are namely withdrawals for age 50, 55 and 60, withdrawals for health reasons or death, as well as the collection of payment orders (PO) or banker’s cheques. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will be opening its offices and counters located in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Selangor and Pahang beginning tomorrow.

The branch offices and service counters are in Rawang, Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya, Puchong, Klang, Kajang and Gombak in Selangor as well as in Kuantan, Pekan and Jerantut in Pahang, which will operate with limited services and hours of 9am to 1pm on working days.

“EPF offices and counters outside the EMCO areas will continue to operate from 8.30am to 2pm as announced previously,” said EPF in a statement today.

The pension fund said the selected services are namely withdrawals for age 50, 55 and 60, withdrawals for health reasons or death, as well as the collection of payment orders (PO) or banker’s cheques.

“Members are required to schedule their appointments through Janji Temu Online (JTO) via www.kwsp.gov.my/janjitemu,” it said, adding that the EPF will contact the members to arrange for the PO and banker’s cheque collection for their withdrawals.

Members are also advised to use EPF’s online services, i-Akaun (Member) and i-Akaun (Employer) to expedite and facilitate services.

Those who wish for more information can contact the EPF Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my for further clarification. — Bernama