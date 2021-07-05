Penang grateful after becoming latest state to enter Phase Two of National Recovery Plan, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the next challenge for the state was to achieve the indicators to move into Phase Three of the NRP. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 5 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow welcomed the federal government’s decision to allow the state to enter Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

He said the next challenge for the state was to achieve the indicators to move into Phase Three of the NRP.

“This is important so that more sectors will be allowed to reopen and this will bring about overall recovery from the impact of the pandemic,” he said in a brief statement today.

In order to move to Phase Three of the NRP, Chow said the state will need to achieve three indicators.

The three indicators are; to record an average Covid-19 cases of under 109 cases in a week, the medical facilities have to be sufficient and 40 per cent of the adult population must have received two doses of the vaccine.

Earlier, it was announced that Penang will be allowed to move into Phase Two of the NRP from July 7 onwards. ‘Yay to Dining In’ — By Azmi Hussin

Under phase two, recreational activities that do not have physical contact or those where a minimum distance of two metres can be maintained, such as jogging, general exercises, cycling, tai chi, fishing, equestrian, biking, hiking, archery, one-on-one tennis, skateboarding, individual motorsports and golf are allowed.

Businesses like barbers, hairdressers, book, stationery, computers, telecommunication devices, and electrical appliances shops and car wash businesses will be allowed to reopen.