About 100 police personnel of IPD Ampang Jaya are administered the nasal swab test on February 25 2021 after 11 of person tested Covid-19 positive the previous day. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 cases have fallen today, but still remains above the 6,000-threshold value.

Today is the sixth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 6,000 cases in a day.

The Health Ministry tweeted that 6,045 new Covid-19 cases were detected over the past 24 hours.

