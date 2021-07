Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Perak, and Terengganu have met the required thresholds to transition into Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Perak, and Terengganu have met the required thresholds to transition into Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Beginning Monday, the five states will be allowed to restore more economic and social activities such as hairdressers and barbers as well as individual sports

Essential services will also be allowed to run with up to 80 per cent capacity in these five states.

