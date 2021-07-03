Cops uncover Ecstasy-processing lab, nab four people in Penang

Police uncovered an ecstasy-processing lab in Penang. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, July 3 ― Police have uncovered a drug processing laboratory with international connections following the arrest of four people and seizure of drugs worth RM398,352 in several raids here.

Penang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said police got their break after they arrested a 29-year-old durian trader in front of a double-storey terrace house in Sungai Pinang l at 5 pm on Thursday and seized an amount of drugs from him.

“Police then nabbed a 39-year-old food seller and a 42-year-old second-hand goods and antique dealer who were found carrying an amount of Erimin 5 pills in a car in Jalan Perak here.

“In a follow-up operation, we raided a three-storey terrace house in Bukit Gambit, Gelugor, and arrested a 32-year-old woman from China. Police seized machines and other equipment used for processing Ecstasy in the house,” he told a press conference here today

Mustafa Kamal said police recovered 1,470 Erimin 5 pills, 6,219 grammes (gm) of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), 23 gm of syabu, 11 gm of ganja and 1.5 gm of ketamine, all worth RM398,352.

He said the house used for processing Ecstasy was rented by the Chinese national and the 42-year-old man, who is her lover and the mastermind of the syndicate.

The syndicate is believed to have been operating since early this year by getting supplies from its network overseas before processing the drugs for sale in Penang, he added.

“The Ecstasy drugs were processed according to the colour specifications required by the local market. Police are tracking down other members of the syndicate,” he said.

He said the two men arrested in Jalan Perak tested positive for drugs and had criminal records for dadah offences while the woman would be referred to the Immigration Department for further investigation although she had travel documents.

He said the seized drugs could be used by 22,346 addicts.

Following the raids, police seized jewellery and a Honda City car worth a total of RM28,340.

“The four suspects have been remanded for five days beginning yesterday for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added. ― Bernama