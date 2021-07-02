Covid-19 vaccine: Rural Development Ministry intensifies effort to raise awareness among Orang Asli, says its minister

Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad said besides giving a clear explanation on the benefits of the vaccine, the ministry also helped facilitate the process through various methods including using the Mara Liner mobile vaccination centre (PPV). — Bernama pic

MERSING, July 2 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) will continue to intensify the vaccination awareness programme for Orang Asli to ensure more people are registered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Its minister Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad said besides giving a clear explanation on the benefits of the vaccine, the ministry also helped facilitate the process through various methods including using the Mara Liner mobile vaccination centre (PPV).

“The explanation is ongoing and this will definitely take time...we will probably see the outcome in August and September.

“Like today, 182 people have registered for vaccination. I think this is a very good achievement in ensuring that the Orang Asli community is also involved in PICK,” he said today.

Abd Latiff, who is also the Mersing Member of Parliament, was speaking to reporters when observing the vaccination process at the mobile PPV in Kampung Orang Asli Tanah Abang here.

As of June 29, KPLB received a total of 67,021 registration forms from the Orang Asli community, with 6,769 people had received one dose of the vaccine while 1,599 people have completed both doses.

A total of 144,180 Orang Asli are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. — Bernama