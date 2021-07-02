Cops arrest 16 over murder of family member at Banting home

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd [email protected] said the 16 family members, including eight women, were aged between 17 and 60s. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, July 2 — Police have arrested 16 individuals of a family over the killing of a family member at their home in Ladang Baru Kelanang, Banting, about 45km from here, yesterday.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd [email protected] said the 16 family members, including eight women, were aged between 17 and 60s.

He said they were nabbed at home between 1am and 3am today, after the male family member was alleged to have been beaten to death by his mother, father, siblings and close relatives.

“In the 6.30pm incident, the victim, an unemployed in his early 30s, was said to have gone to the family house in a drunken state. He disturbed and assaulted several family members and smashed the windscreen of a younger sibling’s car with rocks.

“The family retaliated and beat him up with sticks, chairs and rocks. He suffered serious head injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Hospital Banting where he died,” he said in a statement.

He said police also seized sticks, chairs and rocks believed to have been used in the assault.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama