State minister: Sabah records new Covid-19 cluster in Kota Belud, believed triggered by funeral ceremony

State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the index case of the Nahaba 2 Kota Belud Cluster was a 57-year-old man and following active detection and screening of 136 individuals comprising family members and close contacts, 26 positive cases were detected. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, July 1 — Sabah today recorded one new Covid-19 cluster suspected to have emerged from a funeral ceremony in Kampung Nahaba, Kota Belud on June 11.

State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the index case of the Nahaba 2 Kota Belud Cluster was a 57-year-old man and following active detection and screening of 136 individuals comprising family members and close contacts, 26 positive cases were detected.

“These bring the number of cumulative positive cases in this cluster to 27. They have all been referred for isolation and treatment at Kota Belud Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Low-Risk Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Kota Belud.

“Meanwhile, all the close contacts have been ordered to be quarantined,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Masidi , who is also the state government’s spokesman on Covid-19, said Sabah today recorded 232 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative number in the state to 69,667.

“Meanwhile, 188 patients were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 67,444,” he added. — Bernama