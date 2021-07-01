Covid-19: Terengganu allows Friday, Aidiladha prayers and sacrificial rites

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Al-Hidayah Mosque during recovery movement control order in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Segambut June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 1 — Terengganu will allow Friday prayers to be performed at mosques and surau, with a congregation limit of 40 people, starting tomorrow.

Terengganu Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (Maidam) president, Datuk Osman Muda, said that the limit does not include mosque officials or committee members.

“This permission was given after obtaining the consent of the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, based on the current situation of Covid-19, and must be in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set.

“Similarly, with the upcoming Aidiladha prayers, the conditions are similar to Friday prayers. All 40 congregants must be men, limited to those from the ‘kariah’ (vicinity) of the mosque, except for individuals who obtained special permission from the Terengganu Religious Affairs commissioner,” he said in a statement today.

For congregational obligatory prayers in mosques and surau, the number allowed remains at only 12 congregants.

In addition, all other religious activities in mosques and surau are still disallowed unless permission is obtained from Maidam.

In the meantime, Osman said that the implementation of sacrificial rites (ibadah korban) and aqiqah is allowed either at the state Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) abattoirs or private abattoirs licensed by DVS, mosque and surau grounds, and in open areas such as fields with the permission of the state Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT).

“The number of sacrificial animals is limited to five a day for an area, except at permitted abattoirs.

“The number of those involved should not exceed 10 healthy people. For those who want to perform sacrificial rites and aqiqah, they need to make an application by filling in the form provided by JHEAT,” he said.

For areas placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), Friday prayers, Aidiladha prayers and sacrificial rites are not allowed.

Similarly, at any mosque or surau that is subject to a closure order under section 18 (I) (d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), no activity is allowed during the closure period, he said. — Bernama