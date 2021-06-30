Najib’s 1MDB trial to resume Monday

Datuk Seri Najib Razak, 67, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case will resume at the High Court here on July 5.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said the case was initially scheduled to resume yesterday (June 29) before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah, but was postponed due to Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“We received an email from the court yesterday afternoon informing that the trial of the 1MDB case has been postponed. According to the schedule set earlier, the next trial date will start from July 5 to 8,” he said when contacted via WhatsApp today.

The case was last heard on May 27.

Najib’s lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed is expected to continue cross-examining the 10th prosecution witness Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman, 49, former 1MDB chief executive officer when the trial resumed.

Najib, 67, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. — Bernama