Aidiladha sacrificial rites allowed at Melaka surau, mosques

Malaysian Muslims get a cow ready for slaughter during Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations in Putrajaya August 31, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, June 30 ― The Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) allows this year’s Aidiladha sacrifice (korban) to be conducted at mosque and surau compound, but limited to only five animals per day at each premises from July 20 to 23.

Its director, Datuk Che Sukri Che Mat, said the mosques and surau are, however, required to obtain prior approval from the state Veterinary Services Department, which will also determine the place that is suitable for the purpose.

“Also only 25 persons, who have to be registered, are allowed to conduct and be at the korban site,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Che Sukri also reminded all mosques and surau to adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the Aidiladha sacrifice can be conducted smoothly this year. ― Bernama