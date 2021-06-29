Three highrise homes in Selangor, two in KL under EMCO from July 1-14

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the affected places in Selangor are all in the Petaling district . — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Three localities in Selangor and two others in Kuala Lumpur will be under the Enforced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks starting July 1 due to the high Covid-19 infection rate.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the affected places in Selangor are all in the Petaling district and listed them as Mentari Court in PJS 8, Taman Perumahan SS 91A in Sungai Way, and the Westlite–PKNS apartments.

He said the Health Ministry found 64 cases in Taman Perumahan SS 91A, Sungai Way;

137 cases at Mentari Court; and 215 cases in Westlite–PKNS.

For Kuala Lumpur, the EMCO covers the Pantai Ria People’s Housing flats (PPR) and Taman Bukit Angkasa.

“To date, MOH has conducted 861 screening tests at Pantai Ria PPR and 171 of them tested positive for Covid-19 while in Taman Bukit Angkasa, a total of 153 cases were recorded after 697 residents underwent a screening test.

“MOH also found that cases have increased in a short period of time with high infectious rates in both the localities,” said Ismail in a statement today.

The EMCO is scheduled to end on July 14.