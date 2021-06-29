MAHB to open private Covid-19 screening facilities in KLIA

MAHB said five of the screening facilities would be located at KLIA main terminal, while another three would be at the KLIA2 terminal and they would be equipped with comfortable lounges and seating areas for passengers while they wait for their test results. ― Picture courtesy of MAHB

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 ― Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will open private Covid-19 screening facilities at eight locations in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) starting July 2021.

In a statement today, MAHB said five of the screening facilities would be located at KLIA main terminal, while another three would be at the KLIA2 terminal and they would be equipped with comfortable lounges and seating areas for passengers while they wait for their test results.

“This new facility is among several improvements which Malaysia Airports is implementing to enhance the comfort and convenience of travellers while going through the necessary travel safety protocols at the airport,” it said.

MAHB chief executive officer, Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the group has engaged closely with the respective authorities to ensure the appointed service provider is authorised by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to perform such services.

“We are certain that this new facility will go a long way in spurring the demand for travel once the borders are reopened.

“The new facility is expected to cater to around 40,000 passengers daily which will sufficiently cater to international arrivals at both terminals as the traffic recovers,” he said. ― Bernama