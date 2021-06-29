Covid-19: Additional restrictions to enter Labuan from July 1, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in a statement today said the decision on the implementation of the additional restrictions was made after taking into account the current Covid-19 situation on the island. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Several additional restrictions will be imposed on individuals who wish to enter Labuan, effective July 1.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in a statement today said the decision on the implementation of the additional restrictions was made after taking into account the current Covid-19 situation on the island.

He said travellers entering Labuan are required to undergo a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test three days before arrival and mandatory quarantine.

Ismail Sabri said Labuan residents must undergo a 10-day quarantine at home, while civil servants entering the island are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine at either their home or hotel.

Foreign travellers will need to undergo a 14-day quarantine at their hotel, he added.

He also said that Transporter Daily Card holders must take the RT-PCR test every two weeks and are required to undergo Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK-Ag) test weekly.

“Only Malaysians are allowed for crew sign-ons and they must undergo a 14-day quarantine as well as take the RT-PCR test on the 10th day.

“The entry procedure into Labuan is still being enforced and priority will be given to individuals who have been vaccinated,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said sign-off is allowed with a 14-day quarantine and it is mandatory to take a RT PCR test adding that non-convention ships are temporarily suspended.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said several localities would be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from July 1 to 14 following the increase of Covid-19 cases with high infectivity rate.

The localities are Mentari Court, PJS 8; Taman Perumahan SS 91A, Sungai Way and Pangsapuri Westlite in Petaling Jaya, Selangor; Kampung Kubang Jela, Mukim Manir, Kuala Terengganu; Kampung Balung Cococ, in Tawau, Sabah; as well as PPR Pantai Ria and Taman Bukit Angkasa in Kuala Lumpur.

Ismail Sabri said the government has also agreed to lift the EMCO imposed on several localities in Sabah and Sarawak as scheduled.

In Sabah, the localities include Kampung Taun Gusi Peninting, Kota Belud; Kampung Rampayan and Kampung Kionsom Kecil, Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Tanjung Batu Tengah and Taman Semarak Megah, Tawau; Kampung Rancangan and Kampung Kijang Merotai, Kalabakan and PPR Taman Ehsan, Kudat; Country Heights Apartment and Vista Minintod Apartment, Penampang.

In Sarawak, the areas are Kampung Goebilt and Kampung Muara Tebas in Kuching.

On the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance operations, Ismail Sabri said 680 individuals were detained for various offences yesterday, with 659 compounded, 20 remanded and one person was granted bail.

Meanwhile, he said 14 illegal immigrants were arrested and six land vehicles were seized in Op Benteng yesterday.

Three factories and nine premises were ordered to close yesterday for failing to comply with the government’s directives and SOP through inspections conducted by the Compliance Operations Task Force. — Bernama