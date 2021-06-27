MCO in Sarawak extended with same SOP, says SMDC

Vehicles are stopped for inspection at a roadblock during MCO 3.0 at the Ipoh Selatan Toll May 10, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, June 27 — The movement control order (MCO) in Sarawak has been extended with the existing standard operating procedure (SOP) maintained.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said this decision was made as the number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak was still high.

“As such, JPBN held a meeting and decided that the MCO be extended while the existing SOP applies,” it said in a statement.

Today, 513 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths were reported, while the JPBN also decided to enforce the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 14 days in five localities following the increase in positive cases in these areas.

Three of the localities are Charlee anak Ujang longhouse in Sg Sap, Tatau, and Sibat anak Agang longhouse, KM5, Jalan Samarakan, Ulu Segan and Ling Hock Transport Sdn Bhd quarters, Bintulu from yesterday until July 9.

The two other localities are Jerome longhouse, Sungai Kesa and Jumbun longhouse, Simpang Koko, Sarikei from tomorrow until July 14.

JPBN also stated that students who wish to further their studies abroad and require vaccination could apply to the Sarawak Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force via email at [email protected]. — Bernama