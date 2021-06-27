Man seen in viral video wearing sundress while riding motorbike in Petra Jaya under probe for flouting MCO SOP

A screengrab of the video that was uploaded on Facebook. — Picture via Borneo Post

KUCHING, June 27 — A man who was seen in a viral video wearing a sundress while riding on a motorcycle at a housing area in Petra Jaya is currently being investigated by the police for flouting the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

The individual was also slapped with two traffic summonses for not wearing a helmet and riding a motorcycle without a valid driving licence.

“Investigations revealed that the 55 seconds video was recorded in April and was uploaded on Facebook at 7pm on June 24,” said Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today.

He added that the video is believed to have been recorded at a neighbourhood in Cenderawasih, Petra Jaya.

Based on the video, Ahsmon said police managed to track down the individual based on the licence plate of the motorcycle.

The individual was later called-in to the police station and told to bring along the motorcycle and the clothing that was used in the video.

He added that the 29-year-old individual will be investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas Regulations 2021.

“An investigation paper has been opened and the case will be referred to the Attorney General of Malaysia Sarawak for further action,” said Ahsmon.

Meanwhile, as of time of writing, the videoclip that was uploaded on Facebook on June 24 has garnered more than 36,000 views. — Borneo Post