Bukit Aman views police trainer’s alleged sexist remarks against female trainees seriously

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) views seriously the incident involving a male police trainer allegedly making sexist remarks against female trainees at Police Training Centre (Pulapol), as shown in a video that went viral on social media.

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Zaini Jass said that the matter could tarnish the integrity of PDRM as well as the level of professionalism at the Pulapol.

He said that an internal investigation had been initiated, and until the results of the investigation were obtained, personnel involved would be transferred to general office duties.

“The top leadership of PDRM stressed that they will not compromise with any form of statement, act and behaviour that can be interpreted as sexist, and anything similar, among PDRM personnel.

“Any misconduct will be dealt with strictly, and immediate action (will be taken) under the provisions of the law and the existing disciplinary rules of public officers,” he said in a statement today.

Today, a video clip featuring a male police trainer who made sexist remarks to female trainees during training, went viral on social media. — Bernama