Driver held after hot pursuit by Sibu police

Police checking the rented car involved in the high speed pursuit at Lane 4 Jalan Sentosa at Salim. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, June 26 — Police arrested a 33-year-old man with past criminal records after being led on a 45-minute high speed pursuit last night.

According to Sibu Police Chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, the pursuit began when a police mobile patrol unit saw a car being driven suspiciously at Jalan Ling Kai Cheng around 11.25pm.

“The patrol team tried to stop the vehicle, but instead of stopping, the driver sped up and headed to Kampung Bahagia Jaya Teku. Back up was sent to help to pursue the suspect.

“The pursuit started from Jalan Ling Kai Cheng to Kampung Bahagia Jaya Teku, Jalan Pahlawan and finally police managed to apprehend the male driver at Lane 4 Jalan Sentosa at Salim 45 minutes later,” he said.

He said the man acted aggressively towards the police while being apprehended. However, ACP Stanley said, the police managed to apprehend the man with minimum force.

The man was then brought to Sungai Merah Police Station for further investigation. The police also found that the car driven by the man was rented.

ACP Stanley said that the man has also been compounded RM4,000 for violating the movement control order (MCO) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

He said a Covid-19 swab test was also performed on the man, and result was negative for Covid-19.

ACP Stanley revealed that the man has 39 criminal records involving theft and drug offences. — Borneo Post Online