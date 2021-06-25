Police: Online gambling syndicates luring underage youths with lucrative income

Nazri said the four youths nabbed were offered RM3,500 a month and lodging in Kuala Lumpur via WeChat to work as customer service centre employees. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Four underage youths were among 20 individuals arrested over suspected involvement in an online gambling and fraudulent investment syndicate in a police raid at a luxury condominium in Jalan Tun Razak here tonight.

The four juveniles aged between 16 and 18 from the southern states were offered RM3,500 a month and lodging in Kuala Lumpur via WeChat to work as customer service centre employees.

Kuala Lumpur deputy CID chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the syndicate operated at the condominium with a rent of RM10,000.

According to him, in the raid at about 9.30pm, 20 people comprising 16 men including a Chinese national and four women including a Vietnamese who is the domestic helper were apprehended.

“Some tried to flee and erase the account numbers belonging to their victims to avoid their activities getting detected,” he told reporters at the raid location last night.

He said they were brought to Wangsa Maju police headquarters for further investigations under Section 4(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act as well as Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Regulations 2021. — Bernama