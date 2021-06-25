HR minister: RM1.2m in fines issued against errant employers for MCO SOP breaches since June 1

Saravanan reminded employers to adhere to the MCO SOPs at all times. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Ministry of Human Resources through the Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department (JTK) has issued compounds amounting to RM1.2 million to factory operators and employers for flouting the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP), from June 1 until yesterday.

Its Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said 1,175 SOP compliance checks have also been conducted since JTK was given the power to issue compounds against errant employers.

“Among the offences often committed by employers is not complying with the Work From Home directive by allowing more than 60 per cent of their workers to work,” he told reporters after leading a compliance check operation in Puchong, Selangor, near here today.

Saravanan said there were also employers who were found to have falsified information on the permit application letter to operate during the MCO period.

He said factory premises found to have committed such offence would be ordered to be closed with immediate effect.

Saravanan also reminded all employers to always adhere to the SOP set by the government as JTK would continue to conduct inspections at their premises in an effort to curb Covid-19 infection at workplaces.

He said that the government would not hesitate to revoke the operation approval of these factories if the SOP violations continued. — Bernama