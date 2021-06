Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Ministry of Health announced 5,812 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hour period.

This means Malaysia has recorded nearly 6,000 cases for two consecutive days, with new infections numbering 5,841 the day before.

In terms of states, its director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor topped the list once more with 2,187 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (771) and Sarawak (673).

