Medac to push for micro-entreprenuers’ inclusion in Covid-19 vaccination priority list, says minister

PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) is giving a big push for micro-entrepreneurs and informal business operators to be included in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme priority list.

Its minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the majority of these business operators were in the services sectors that directly deal with the public, and as such, they too should be recognised as frontliners.

He said Medac was currently in talks with the National Security Council (MKN) to put micro-entrepreneurs and informal business operators on the priority list for the vaccination programme.

“These groups are the ones who are closely dealing with the public, which makes them highly exposed to the spread of the virus. They too should be given priority to get the vaccination. We hope MKN can assist us in this,” he said in a statement today.

There are currently close to two million micro and informal businesses all over the nation, which provides employment to more than seven million people. More than 78 per cent of the country’s SME sector comprises micro businesses.

Wan Junaidi said he and Medac secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad had written to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) to arrange for vaccinations for the micro and informal business operators. — Bernama