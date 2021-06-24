Johor DAP vice chief hits out at Putrajaya after licensed money lenders, credit firms allowed to operate during Phase One of MCO 3.0

Sheikh Umar today criticised the federal government for allowing community credit companies or money lenders to operate during MCO 3.0. — Picture courtesy of Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali

JOHOR BARU, June 24 — A Johor DAP leader today hit out at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government for allowing community credit companies or money lenders to operate during phase one of the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 with immediate effect.

Johor DAP vice chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said this would only encourage people to slip further into debt in times of need.

He also said the decision immediately gives a negative overview which is the wrong approach by the federal government in addressing the economic issues of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Putrajaya cannot be seen as encouraging the people to continue adding to their debt. This is irresponsible.

“The people want a moratorium and financial support, not an increase in their debt burden,” said Sheikh Umar in a statement issued here today.

He was responding to yesterday’s news report where community credit companies and money lenders registered under the Housing and Local Government Ministry are allowed to operate during the current lockdown and under the first phase of the National Recovery Plan.

Sheikh Umar, who is also the Paloh assemblyman, said the federal government and relevant ministries should formulate a more inclusive economic recovery plan for the people, instead of adding to their economic burden during the ongoing pandemic.

He added that during the enforcement of the MCO, businesses can no longer operate as usual, and many have lost their jobs or their livelihoods.

“The people hope that the government will address the Covid-19 issue immediately in an effective manner with faster vaccine supply, the opening of more vaccination centres (PPV) and so on.

“With the government taking swift action, at least the economic sectors can be immediately opened up and restored,” said Sheikh Umar.