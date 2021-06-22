MCO 3.0: Sabah allows e-hailing drivers, food delivery riders to cross three districts starting tomorrow, says state minister

E-hailing services, taxis registered for e-hailing and food delivery operators are allowed to make inter-district travel in Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang districts beginning tomorrow. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, June 22 — Beginning tomorrow, e-hailing services, taxis registered for e-hailing and food delivery operators are allowed to make inter-district travel in Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang districts during the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 period.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said this was decided by the Covid-19 State Disaster Management Committee to enable these operators to cross district borders without the need to get a police approval letter.

He said this easing of restriction was to meet the needs of the people but the operators should still adhere to the standard operating procedure set by the National Security Council.

“They are allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm daily, with a maximum of one (e-hailing) passenger, except for medical or emergency cases when two passengers are allowed,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi, who is the state government spokesman on Covid-19, said Sabah recorded 193 new cases today, bringing the cumulative figure for positive cases to 67,900. Three deaths were also reported, two in Tawau and one in Sandakan.

He said 319 more patients had recovered from Covid-19, raising the cumulative total for recoveries to 65,557.

A total of 1,473 patients were still being treated — 451 in hospitals, 1,020 at Low-Risk Public Quarantine and Treatment Centres and two at a temporary detention centre or prison, he added. — Bernama