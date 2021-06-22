Covid-19: Walk-in vaccination at Labuan Matriculation College extended to another PPV on island, says People’s Representative Council chairman

Labuan People’s Representative Council chairman Mohd Dzulfaizal Abd Manan (left) organising walk-in vaccine recipients at Labuan Matriculation College, June 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, June 22 — The walk-in vaccination against Covid-19 applied at the newly-opened vaccine administering centre (PPV) of Labuan Matriculation College’s (LMC) Dewan Mutiara has been extended to the existing PPV at the Public Works Department’s (PWD) Dewan Sri Labuan today.

This followed its success implementation (at the LMC hall) with more than 1,000 individuals from several villages taking the opportunity to get vaccinated compared to less than 1,000 at the PPV of PWD and at Kompleks Darul Kifayah.

The island’s People’s Representative Council chairman, Mohd Dzulfaizal Abd Manan said the walk-in vaccination (without having to wait for the MySejahtera appointment but registered manually through the village heads and MPP) was aimed at expediting the vaccination exercise.

The Labuan Disaster Management Committee has entrusted the MPP to coordinate the walk-in vaccination at LMC’s Dewan Mutiara which involves only residents in the non-locked down villages from 7.30am to 4pm.

“We have until today, managed to get more than 6,000 villagers from over 10 villages vaccinated since the opening of LMC’s PPV on June 17.

“The turnout is overwhelming, of villagers aged between 18 and 70 years, from as early as 5.30 am. However, we must not be complacent as there are still fence-sitters in many villages who need a clearer explanation on the importance of vaccination,” he told Bernama when met at LMC’s PPV today.

Mohd Dzulfaizal said the walk-in vaccination at the PWD hall was targeted at residents in the nearby villages of Gersik/Saguking and near the town centre (non-locked down spots), and the schedule was from 12.30pm to 4pm.

He said the walk-in vaccination would be further eased with transport facility (bus) to be provided for villagers having no vehicle and senior citizens beginning tomorrow, and initially for the residents of Kampung Bebuloh.

“The Labuan Disaster Management Committee has agreed and provided us the standard operating procedure (SOP) to transport the elderly and villagers having no vehicle to the PPV, with not more than 50 people per trip.

“The transportation will commence tomorrow and to be extended to other villages upon request,” he added.

Today, Labuan recorded 104 new Covid-19 cases which are still linked to the five clusters of Victoria Merdeka, Patau-Patau, Simpang Sahari, Simpang Sungai and Tembok Labuan, with over 2,000 active cases. — Bernama