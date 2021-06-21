MACC remands four individuals over RM10m tender issue in Putrajaya

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, June 21 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained a remand order against four owners of marine engineering companies to assist in investigations into the issue of a supply tender worth RM10 million for an enforcement agency.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Wira Abdul Halim in the Magistrate’s Court here after hearing the application made by the MACC.

Two of them were remanded for four days until June 24, while the other two will be in remand until tomorrow.

The two men and women suspects, aged between 40 and 71 years, were detained at the MACC headquarters here about 9 and 10pm yesterday.

According to a source, they were believed to have given bribes to the officers of the enforcement agency as a reward for helping the companies involved to get the tender of supplying, providing services and maintenance works, from 2018 to 2021.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama