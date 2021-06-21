I haven’t been approached, says Umno sec-gen amid SD talk

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — As rumours of new political alignments abound, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has denied being approached to sign a statutory declaration (SD).

News portal Malaysia Post reported Ahmad as admitting however that the rumoured SDs exist and are being disseminated within a group of unnamed MPs.

“Personally, no one has approached me for my signature. I have heard about the SDs and I do not deny its existence.

“Such efforts are indeed being made. However, me and some other friends have not been approached to sign anything,” he was quoted as saying by the news portal.

On June 10, PKR spokesman Fahmi Fadzil alleged that a certain “desperate group” of MPs were trying to entice fellow parliamentarians for support by using the King’s name.

The PKR communications director claimed to have received information that a certain number of MPs who do not hold key posts in their own parties are trying to inveigle other MPs into signing SDs of support in exchange for high-ranking positions in the government.