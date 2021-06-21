Hishammuddin, Egypt’s Sisi discuss mutual cooperation

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during the 8th US-Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

CAIRO, June 21 — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein discussed on Sunday the ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest, reported Xinhua.

Sisi stressed Egypt's keenness to intensify Egypt's cooperation with Malaysia in various international forums and strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly at the economic, trade, and investment levels, the Egyptian president's spokesperson Bassam Rady said in a statement.

For his part, the Malaysian foreign minister affirmed Malaysia's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with Egypt in all fields and various international forums, particularly in light of the recent remarkable development boom and mega-national projects in Egypt.

Earlier in the day, the Malaysian top diplomat also met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry. — Bernama