Chai Leng Park Market in Butterworth closed for 10 days after 11 traders positive for Covid-19

The Chai Leng Park Market was ordered to close yesterday until June 29 after 11 traders and workers tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture courtesy of MBSP

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Chai Leng Park Market in Central Seberang Perai was closed for 10 days from yesterday afternoon after 11 traders and workers in the market tested positive for Covid-19.

Seberang Perai City Council Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said the state Health Department ordered the market to close until June 29.

“This is to allow the Health Department to trace close contacts of the positive cases and to conduct sanitisation exercises at the site,” he said in a statement today.

He said no business activities will be allowed at the market until June 29 or upon further notice from the Health Department.

He said all traders and workers who have been identified as close contacts of the 11 positive cases will need to undergo swab tests and home quarantine.

The closure of the market involves 143 traders within the market complex and 56 traders outside the complex.

Additionally, he said MBSP has instructed 14 of its workers based at the market to be swabbed today and to undergo home quarantine until their test results are out.