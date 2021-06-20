Tawau Community Hall Covid-19 vaccination centre to be closed on June 21-22, says health officer

A general view of the vaccination centre at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

TAWAU, June 20 — The Tawau Community Hall vaccination centre (PPV) here will be closed for two days from tomorrow for disinfection.

Tawau Area Health officer Dr G Navindran said the temporary closure was also to prepare for tomorrow’s opening of the PPV at Institut Pendidikan Guru in Kampung Balung.

“Any inconvenience caused is regretted and those with appointments for Covid-19 vaccine jabs tomorrow (June 21) and Tuesday (June 22) will be given new dates and these will be updated in their MySejahtera application,” he said when contacted by Bernama today, adding that the Tawau Community Hall PPV would be operational again on Wednesday.

He said that, so far, 13,000 people in Tawau had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine jabs while 28,000 more had received their first dose. — Bernama