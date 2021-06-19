Home Ministry identifies individuals registered as Rela members without their consent, to contact them

Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the ministry was in the process of contacting those affected to obtain information on the matter. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 —The Home Ministry (KDN) has identified the individuals who were registered as members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) without their knowledge after the issue went viral on social media recently.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the ministry was in the process of contacting those affected to obtain information on the matter.

“We have determined the overall total and are contacting them one by one. Earlier the Rela membership registration system was carried out manually before entering in the system and as a result we told Rela to contact the individuals involved to know who they are.

“So far, two or three of them contacted have said they were approached by one person to sign something but we did not know whether the signature was for Rela membership or not,” he told reporters after carrying out Movement Control Order (MCO) monitoring at a shopping centre in Puchong here today.

He also reminded people who wish to join Rela to follow the correct channel and not to put down their signature for dubious groups.

On June 15, KDN ordered the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) to investigate the possibility of data abuse following complaints that many people were registered as members of the Corps without their knowledge.

Rela in a statement earlier denied that they automatically register all Malaysians without their consent or knowledge and is taking the appropriate measures to conduct an in-depth investigation into the procedure of membership registration which was implemented before Act 752 came into force.

Earlier, Hamzah inspected two factories in Salak Tinggi and Dengkil as well as checking up a supermarket in Puchong.

Also present in the operation were Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order deputy director (Special Operations Force) Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Enforcement director, Azman Adam.

Meanwhile, commenting on the name of the candidate for the number two post in the Royal Malaysia Police, Hamzah said the proposed name has been sent to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for his consent. — Bernama