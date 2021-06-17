Perak MB urges all state assemblymen to respect Agong’s view on Parliament reopening

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad at a press conference in Ipoh March 15, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 17 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad today urged the state’s assemblymen to respect and abide by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree that Parliament should reconvene soon.

The Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman reminded all state assemblymen to not issue any statements that could be interpreted as challenging the view of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah or belittling the monarch’s constitutional role.

“Perak BN welcomes the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s view that Parliament should reconvene soon so that MPs can discuss and debate how to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s view on this matter reflects his deep concern for the terrible situation faced by all levels of society following the outbreak of Covid-19 which is hampering their lives and the country’s economy,” he said in a statement.

Saarani said that Perak BN is confident that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision will pave the way for a collective effort by MPs to find the best way to deal with the health crisis as well as work together to restore the economy.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s statement is based on the reality that Parliament must function properly to ensure that every decision taken by the government to address the Covid-19 crisis is done on the principle of checks and balances without ignoring the rights and views of the people,” he added.