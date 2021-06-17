Parti Bersatu Sabah says ‘comfortable’ with Perikatan and GRS; gets respect

Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said that there is only a need to review its position if there is the possibility of further strengthening the coalition. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 17 — Parti Bersatu Sabah is comfortable being a part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government for now as it enjoys respect and acknowledgement from its leadership.

Its president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said that there is only a need to review its position if there is the possibility of further strengthening the coalition.

“I chose my words carefully. There is only a need to review if there is a purpose of strengthening. If it weakens our position in GRS or Perikatan, then it is not the objective of PBS.

“We are comfortable here, they respect our position and are acknowledging our contribution to the governing of the country,” he said.

Ongkili, who is the minister in charge of Sabah and Sarawak affairs, was asked about his party’s position as speculation of a PBS-Warisan alliance continues after overtures by Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Earlier in his speech, Ongkili reiterated his loyalty to PN, saying the party had good relations with its partners in both the state and federal government.

“We want to build trust and relationships among partners of GRS and Perikatan Nasional. In PBS you can trust us as a partner for the people of Sabah. Both political partnerships have given PBS huge space to contribute to the governing and managing of this country and the state. Our inputs have been acknowledged and valued by the leadership,” he said.

“We will maintain this position until there is a need to review the situation to strengthen the position at both the state and Federal level. We continue to pledge our loyalty, support and cooperation both for the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Nor,” he said.