Single-dose Cansino vaccine fits well with Sarawak’s interior areas, says deputy chief minister

Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate co-developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 24, 2020. — China Daily pic via Reuters

KUCHING, June 15 — Sarawak welcomes an announcement today by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on the conditional approval by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) to the Convidecia Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) produced by the CanSino Biologics Inc, China.

The state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Cansino being a single-dose vaccine fits in very well with the state rural scenario.

“I must thank the Health Ministry for making a very wise and speedy decision,” he said in a statement.

“In Sarawak, we have our people living and scattered over a huge area in the interior where transportation is not only a problem but is expensive as well.

“Being single dose, the Cansino vaccine will fit in perfectly in our vaccination programme for these groups,” he added.

Uggah said the state medical teams will only need to visit them in their locations once, thus cutting down on expenses, travelling time and the inconveniences and risks involved.

“SDMC has forwarded its request to the federal government for suitable allocation of the vaccine to the state as soon as the supply is available to the country.

“This will certainly expedite the state target to complete its vaccination programme roll out by August this year,” Uggah added.