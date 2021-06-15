More Covid-19 vaccination centres to open in Penang, says chief minister

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to members of the public during a visit to the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Spice Arena, Bayan Baru June 6, 2021. —Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 15 — More Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) will open over the next few weeks in Penang to boost the daily inoculation rate.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said currently, the seven PPVs along with four government hospitals are dispensing about 8,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccines daily.

The vaccination rate in the state is expected to increase to about 24,406 doses daily as more PPVs open up in various locations in the state, including private hospitals and clinics.

He said three PPVs at private hospitals — Lam Wah Ee Hospital, Pantai Hospital and KPJ Penang Specialist Hospital — started operations on June 7, while Loh Guan Lye Specialist Centre commenced its role as a PPV yesterday.

The four hospitals along with 10 out of 51 registered private clinics will be dispensing about 956 doses daily, he added.

Chow said the Balai Rakyat Bayan Baru PPV in the Southwest district, with a capacity of 800 doses per day, will start operations on June 22.

This will be followed by the opening of the Perda Convention Centre in north Seberang Perai with a capacity of 1,000 doses per day and Dewan Serbaguna Sungai Bakap in south Seberang Perai with a capacity of 1,200 doses per day.

“Two community PPVs will also be opened at the Universiti Sains Malaysia main campus in Batu Uban and its Institut Perubatan dan Pergigian Termaju (IPPT) in Bertam with a total capacity of 1,400 doses daily,” he said in a statement issued today.

As for the economic frontliners, he said the PPV at the Bukit Jawi Golf Resort will open on June 16 while the one at Equatorial Hotel will open on June 28.

Both these PPVs will have a total capacity of 2,500 doses per day.

“As for the proposal for on-site PPV involving three multinational companies with a total capacity of 4,000 doses daily, we are still awaiting feedback from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti),” he said.

All of the PPVs are part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) so appointments will only be given through the MySejahtera app.

Chow said as of June 14, a total of 900,073 individuals in Penang have registered for the NIP.

A total of 162,007 individuals have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, while 79,844 have received their second dose as of June 14