Covid-19: Vaccinate first, register later, says Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the existing procedure of dispensing Covid-19 vaccine to Malaysians should be improved by dispensing vaccine more efficiently and thus control the spread of the pandemic.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the process of dispensing Covid-19 vaccine to the people in the country need not go through prior registration and should instead be given the vaccine shots first.

He said the existing procedure of dispensing Covid-19 vaccine to Malaysians should be improved by dispensing vaccine more efficiently and thus control the spread of the pandemic.

“The present method which requires the people to register using the mobile phone caused many to wait up to three months to get vaccinated. Vaccination centres may also be far from the people. Why not let the government go to the people?

“Registration is not necessary. Anybody can be vaccinated by bringing their identity card for the purpose of recording their data in the system. What is the use of MySejahtera? These are all bureaucracies,” he said when appearing as a guest in the programme, Wawancara Eksklusif Bersama Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad which was aired live on Sinar Harian Facebook today.

He said the United States was able to vaccinate three million people a day via the drive-through system, and he believed the vaccine jabs could be handled by a team of a doctor, two nurses and an assistant by going to the villages.

He said Malaysia is too worried and took time to test each type of vaccine when the vaccines were already in use in various countries.

“The Sputnik V vaccine has not been approved in Malaysia when it is already used in Germany but Malaysia is just starting to conduct tests. We can not just wait for Pfizer or AstraZeneca only. China’s vaccine is also good. The country has vaccinated more than 300 million people,” he said.

Asked on the emergency, Dr Mahathir is of the view that the Parliament can convene even though the emergency is in force until August 1

He again stressed that when the National Operations Council (NOC) was set up in 1969, the Parliament met to give space to all parties including the opposition to give their views on issues faced in the country. — Bernama