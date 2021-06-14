Kelantan to conduct house-to-house Covid-19 vaccination, says state Health director

Kelantan State Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the department plans to do this when the vaccination exercise, including its outreach programme, ends in September or October. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, June 14 — Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) is expected to carry out house-to-house Covid-19 vaccinations once the exercise involving public and temporary vaccination centres (PPV) is completed.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin, said the department plans to do this when the vaccination exercise, including its outreach programme, ends in September or October.

“If the outreach programme can be completed quickly, we will begin to administer house-to-house vaccination for persons with disabilities (PwD), the bedridden and others,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Dr Zaini was commenting on the matter following Bernama’s news report “Ex-National Basketball Players Braves Disability to Get Vaccinated” yesterday.

The report went viral on social media, gaining 400,000 views on Twitter.

Dr Zaini said house-to-house vaccinations would require the involvement of a large number of personnel, including nurses, drivers and others.

In a related development, he said so far, 145,447 individuals had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 64,943 individuals had completed the two doses under the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Meanwhile, in Padang Rengas, State Education, Higher Education and Human Resource Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud said he has brought the matter of vaccinating 40,000 teachers and educators in the state to the higher authorities.

“I raised the matter at the state executive council meeting last week. The state government and Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad have assured that if vaccine supplies are received next week, teachers will be given the priority,” he said.

Ahmad Saidi said he had also requested teachers to be included in Perak’s recently launched drive-thru vaccination programme. — Bernama