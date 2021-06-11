Senior works minister tests positive for Covid-19, undergoing home quarantine

The Works Ministry, in a statement today, said Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof had undergone a screening test at 10.15am yesterday, which is carried out in his office from time to time. He received his results last night. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Works Ministry, in a statement today, said Fadillah had undergone a screening test at 10.15am yesterday, which is carried out in his office from time to time. He received his results last night.

According to the statement, Fadillah had been undergoing screening tests from time to time and had tested negative prior to this, including the test taken on June 3.

“Fadillah is now in stable condition and has apologised for any inconvenience caused. He also prays that Allah SWT would help ease matters for all those involved (in the situation) as well,” the statement read.

It said Fadillah will now undergo quarantine at home as advised by the Health Ministry as he is asymptomatic.

During the quarantine period, he will continue to monitor the ministry’s affairs and ensure they run smoothly, the statement said. — Bernama