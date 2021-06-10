Ministry mobilises 15,000 volunteers to help with Covid-19 vaccination process, says Rina Harun

Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the volunteers involved are from the Social Welfare Department (JKM), JKM’s home help service, Prihatin Negara squad, Waja squad, Women’s Development Department and the National Welfare Foundation (YKN). — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 — A total of 15,000 volunteers from the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry’s (KPWKM) agencies will be mobilised to assist in the vaccination process, said its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

In a statement today, she said the volunteers involved are from the Social Welfare Department (JKM), JKM’s home help service, Prihatin Negara squad, Waja squad, Women’s Development Department and the National Welfare Foundation (YKN).

“The volunteers will be mobilised to help in the vaccination process to the ministry’s targeted groups, promote (vaccine) registration and spread accurate information on Covid-19 vaccination benefits.

“Also to help the targeted groups who are really in need of physical assistance such as persons with disabilities (PwD) and bedridden senior citizens,” she said.

Rina also hopes society will be attentive and become the government’s eyes and ears by reporting to the proper channels on any cases that require immediate help, such as the elderly or PwD who are alone or bedridden persons. — Bernama